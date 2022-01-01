JSON Visio
Seamlessly visualize your JSON data instantly into graphs.
Paste - Import - Fetch!
Don't even bother to update your schema to view your JSON into graphs; directly paste, import or fetch! JSON Visio helps you to visualize without any additional values and save your time.
Have a huge file of values, keys or arrays? Worry no more, type in the keyword you are looking for into search input and it will take you to each node with matching result highlighting the line to understand better!
Download the graph to your local machine and use it wherever you want, to your blogs, website or make it a poster and paste to the wall. Who wouldn't want to see a JSON Visio graph onto their wall, eh?
With Microsoft's Monaco Editor which is also used by VS Code, easily edit your JSON and directly view through the graphs. Also there's a JSON validator above of it to make sure there is no type error.
Join the Open Source Community by suggesting new ideas, support by contributing; implementing new features, fixing bugs and doing changes minor to major!
Your supports make JSON Visio possible to continue and accessible for everyone!